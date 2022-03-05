NBC's New Competition Show 'American Song Contest' Features Artists From Every U.S. State and Territory

American Song Contest will premiere on Monday, March 21 and will run for eight weeks with the grand finale scheduled for May 9. In a statement, Snoop Dogg said, “I am honored to host American Song Contest alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson."

Kelly said she's been a fan of the Eurovision concept for a long time and is "thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America." She went on to say, "I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs."

The hosts previously teamed up on Season 20 of The Voice, where Kelly served as a judge and Snoop as a Mega Mentor.