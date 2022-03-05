NBC's New Competition Show 'American Song Contest' Features Artists From Every U.S. State and Territory

NBC's New Competition Show 'American Song Contest' Features Artists From Every U.S. State and TerritoryBy Toni Sutton
Mar. 5 2022, Published 1:19 a.m. ET
Look out world! Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson are bringing Eurovision stateside. Come March 21, the entertainers will host NBC’s newest reality music competition, American Song Contest, in which performers from all across the country vie for the title of best original song. Not only will the show feature live performances from artists representing all 50 states and Washington, D.C., but will also showcase the five permanently inhabited U.S. territories.
The competition promises to be a mix of different styles and genres of music. Duos, groups, and solo artists perform alongside each other in qualifying rounds, semifinals, and the grand finale, in which one state or territory will be voted the ultimate winner.
So, who are the contestants and when can we see them take the stage? Here's what we know.
Here are the 56 artists representing their states and territories on the 'American Song Contest.'
While Eurovision is known for only giving up-and-coming artists a chance to shine, the American version will contain a few well-known artists as well. Performers such as Michal Bolton, Macy Gray, Jewel, and Sisqó will be representing their native states alongside lesser-known artists. No stranger to music competition shows, Jordan Smith (aka Season 9 winner of The Voice) will be competing for his home state of Kentucky.
Here's the full lineup of the artists and states or territories they will represent.
- Alabama: Ni/Co
- Alaska: Jewel
- American Samoa: Tenelle
- Arizona: Las Marias
- Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb
- California: Sweet Taboo
- Colorado: Riker Lynch
- Connecticut: Michael Bolton
- Delaware: Nitro Nitra
- Florida: Ale Zabala
- Georgia: Stela Cole
- Guam: Jason J.
- Hawaii: Bronson Varde
- Idaho: Andrew Sheppard
- Illinois: Justin Jesso
- Indiana: UG skywalkin
- Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley
- Kansas: Broderick Jones
- Kentucky: Jordan Smith
- Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz
- Maine: King Kyote
- Maryland: Sisqó
- Massachusetts: Jared Lee
- Michigan: Ada LeAnn
- Minnesota: Yam Haus
- Mississippi: Keyone Starr
- Missouri: Brett Seper
- Montana: Jonah Prill
- Nebraska: Jocelyn Anderson
- Nevada: The Crystal Method
- New Hampshire: MARi
- New Jersey: Brooke Alexx
- New Mexico: Khalisol
- New York: ENISA
- North Carolina: John Morgan
- North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks
- Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu
- Ohio: Macy Gray
- Oklahoma: AleXa
- Oregon: courtship.
- Pennsylvania: Bri Steves
- Puerto Rico: Christian Pagán
- Rhode Island: Hueston
- South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti
- South Dakota: Judd Hoos
- Tennessee: Tyler Braden
- Texas: Grant Knoche
- U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock
- Utah: Savannah Keyes
- Vermont: Josh Panda
- Virginia: Almira Zaky
- Washington: Allen Stone
- Washington, D.C.: NËITHER
- West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham
- Wisconsin: Jake'O
- Wyoming: Ryan Charles
What's the premiere date for 'American Song Contest'?
American Song Contest will premiere on Monday, March 21 and will run for eight weeks with the grand finale scheduled for May 9. In a statement, Snoop Dogg said, “I am honored to host American Song Contest alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson."
Kelly said she's been a fan of the Eurovision concept for a long time and is "thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America." She went on to say, "I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs."
The hosts previously teamed up on Season 20 of The Voice, where Kelly served as a judge and Snoop as a Mega Mentor.
Catch the eight-week American Song Contest event when it premieres on Monday, March 21, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.