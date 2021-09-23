Fox's Latest Reality Competition Uses Cutting-Edge Technology to Find the Next Digital Superstar

Alanis Morissette, Grimes, Nick Lachey, and will.i.am are responsible for choosing the most valuable player in Season 1 of Alter Ego, and it won’t be easy. Hosted by Rocsi Diaz, the competition requires contestants to bring their A-game to earn immunity ahead of each elimination, which will be determined by each singer’s stage presence, vocal ability, and creativity.

Ahead of each episode, each singer will fight to out-perform the contestant with immunity, and Grimes says the stakes are high.