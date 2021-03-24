'Game of Talents' Does Have an Audience, but Is It Real? Here's What We Know

Game of Talents would not have been created if it weren’t for audience demand. Although the guessing-game premise seems a bit overdone at this point, these shows tend to have high ratings and viewership among target audiences.

Apparently, because people are spending more time at home with their families during the novel coronavirus pandemic, a huge focus for network programming is creating a show that appeals to a wide audience. Guessing-game premises work well for this because there’s no expertise or knowledge necessary to guess the right answer at home, unlike a show like Jeopardy!.

Plus, with its talent-show aspect, Game of Talents is still entertaining enough for the entire audience watching from home. Hopefully, it survives the pandemic long enough to someday host an in-studio audience that doesn’t need to be fake.

You can watch Game of Talents Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.