'The Masked Singer' "Live" Audience Is Still Not Actually in Studio

When Season 4 of The Masked Singer premiered on Fox, fans took to Twitter to voice their confusion over the appearance of a live audience. One fan wrote , "They have a full studio audience? When was this taped?"

The official The Masked Singer Twitter account reached out to many viewers confused with the set up and explained that it’s just some television magic. They tweeted, “It's called Masked Singer magic,” alongside a winking face emoji.

Now, as Season 5 gets underway, fans are more understanding of the unique way the competition show is handling its coronavirus-related restrictions. With a new cast full of intriguing characters, it'll surely prove to be as much of a hit as it has been since premiering.

Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.