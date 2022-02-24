The Jury Has Picked [SPOILER] as the Winner of 'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3!By Jamie Lerner
Feb. 24 2022, Published 9:12 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale of 'Celebrity Big Brother.'
After a dramatic season of Celebrity Big Brother, the Season 3 winner has finally been decided. Whether we watch the full live feeds, just the aired episodes, or just like to keep up with the gossip, knowing about the Celebrity Big Brother finale and winner is essential. Unlike a regular season, Celebrity Big Brother features our favorite (or maybe our least favorite) celebrities duking it out for the winning title.
We entered the Season 3 finale with three celebrities left — Todrick Hall, Miesha Tate, and Cynthia Bailey. Todrick and Miesha have been dominating the game, and because Miesha won the final Head of Household competition, she evicted Cynthia. It came down to Miesha and Todrick for the final two. But who won Celebrity Big Brother Season 3?
Miesha Tate won ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3.
It wasn’t necessarily surprising that Miesha won, but that doesn’t mean there was no drama. The final jury vote was perhaps one of the most entertaining yet. Between digs at Todrick’s character and gameplay, there was no way he could walk away as the winner. But not only did the jury vote against Todrick, it was also clear that they voted for Miesha as well.
Miesha shared in her statement to the jury that she did her best to play the game with integrity to inspire her children to “dream big” and specifically to show her daughter that girls really can “do it all.” (Although to be fair, Miesha is already a world-renowned MMA fighter, so her daughter probably already knows this.)
Todrick, on the other hand, promised that he’d use the $250,000 prize to “make art for his community.” But at that point, the jury was so tired of Todrick and his games that they were not about to award him hundreds of thousands of dollars just so he could do what he’s already making money doing.
The jury voted for Miesha Tate to win ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 in a 7-1 vote.
It was almost a unanimous vote for Miesha to take home the title and the prize. In the end, bringing Todrick along with her to the final two proved to be both an honest and strategic move. Not only did the jury love Miesha’s gameplay, but they hated Todrick’s! Teddi even served the best burn of the night when she told Todrick that even though he loves Wizard of Oz, he forgot that the jury “can see behind the curtain.”
Shanna also said that her vote ensured that she “never [has] to hear [his] voice again.” She also told Us Weekly, “I don’t think anyone respects [Todrick's] gameplay because he doesn’t really make it about the game. He makes it kind of personal, and I think he’s really just been riding the coattails of Miesha. Yeah, he won one Veto, but otherwise, he hasn’t done anything in this game except be shady and lie to people.”
Even Todd Bridges agreed. “Now that I’ve seen the light, no way would he get my vote. There’s no way. Like I said, I’m shocked at all the horrible things he was saying. … No one likes the way he played the game. It’s OK to play to win, but not to play evil to win. That’s just not a good way to play.”