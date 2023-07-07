Home > Television > Reality TV > Claim to Fame ‘Claim to Fame’ Contestant Karsyn’s Celebrity Relative Has a Need For Speed (SPOILERS) While Karsyn was correct in that her uncle was her claim to fame, his profession differs significantly from what she told the others. By Haylee Thorson Jul. 7 2023, Published 11:46 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Claim to Fame Season 2. Karsyn’s celebrity relative has been tough to crack on Season 2 of Claim to Fame. In the June 26, 2023, premiere, the reality star revealed that her famous family member is best known for being a musician; however, after some internet sleuthing, it turns out that was her lie.

Article continues below advertisement

While Karsyn was correct in that her uncle was her claim to fame, his profession differs significantly from what she told the others. So, who is the 22-year-old related to? We did some digging.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Karsyn on ‘Claim to Fame’?

Karsyn’s full name is Karsyn Elledge, and she is the niece of acclaimed American race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. While all of the reality star’s social media profiles are private to conceal her identity during Claim to Fame Season 2, the Karsyn Elledge Fans Facebook page sheds light on who she is.

In October 2017, the fan page reposted a tweet wherein the reality star tagged her uncle when it was revealed he was welcoming his first daughter. “I’m excited that [Dale Earnhardt Jr.] is having a little girl because now he’s going to live through everything he gives me a hard time about,” Karsyn wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

The Facebook page also posted a tweet from Dale in 2015 when the Claim to Fame contestant secured her driver’s license. “ATTENTION local North Carolinian residents,” the NASCAR icon said. “My niece [Karsyn Elledge] passed her driver's ed test. Proceed with caution! Congrats Karsyn!!”

Is Karsyn from ‘Claim to Fame’ involved in NASCAR?

Karsyn and NASCAR driver Dale share a strong bond. Case in point? The Claim to Fame contestant even followed in her uncle’s footsteps. Although she is only 22, the reality star has competed on several occasions in the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Okla.

Article continues below advertisement

When posting the 2023 competitors for the racing event, NASCAR shared Karsyn’s bio, writing, “A member of the Earnhardt family is racing at the Chili Bowl. Elledge, who is making her return to racing after a few years away, is the niece of NASCAR Hall of Famer and two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. She’s competed at the Chili Bowl twice and will look to improve upon her E-Main appearance in 2020.”

Article continues below advertisement

In a separate article, Karsyn got candid with NASCAR about how she felt about competing after taking a three-year-long hiatus from the racing event. “The nerves haven’t really gotten to me too much,” she admitted. “A lot of people think I’m crazy for racing again after so long, but it shouldn’t take too long for me to pick everything back up.”