Shayne's Famous Relative Is All Over the Clue Wall on 'Claim to Fame' (SPOILERS)

Give Claim to Fame fans time and they'll figure out who everyone is long before the finale. Because even though no one on the show has actually called out Shayne for who she is, it's all but certain outside of the show that fans know who Shayne is related to on Claim to Fame. And yes, it's another big name to add to the running list of ridiculously famous people who are linked to Season 2.

In the second episode of Season 2, Travis has the power to get Shayne out of the house and out of the competition when he shares the winner's clue he was given about her. A few of the other cast members have it figured out, or at least they think they do. However, Shayne has some friends in the house already and no one is ready to guess her celebrity relative and have a target on their back afterward. But we have everything you need to know.

Who is Shayne on 'Claim to Fame'?

The biggest clues for who Shayne is came from Travis's winner's clue. And, sadly for him, no one opts to use those clues to get Shayne out. The clues involving a crown, travel, America, and wheat, all go back to who Shayne's famous relative is on Claim to Fame. Or, to be more exact, who her father is. And he's another heavy hitter in terms of celebrities.

Shayne's dad is Eddie Murphy. The crown and America clues are about his classic movie Coming to America and the wheat is in reference to his character of Buckwheat on Saturday Night Live. There's even a donkey on the clue wall, which is likely a clue about Eddie Murphy's character from the Shrek movies.

Shayne is one of 10 kids that the actor shares with a handful of women. Unlike her dad, Shayne isn't an actor, but she is a model. Her mom is model Nicole Mitchell, who was married to Eddie Murphy from 1993 to 2006. Chances are, someone will use this information on Shayne eventually. But she's a strong competitor socially on Claim to Fame.

What does Shayne do for a living outside of 'Claim to Fame'?

Like her parents, Shayne is in the entertainment industry as a model. But she also has a passion for food and cooking and she has an entire Instagram, Shayne's Kitchen, dedicated to dishes she has made. She isn't in the public eye as much as you'd think, however, and her Instagram is private. So as one of Eddie's almost dozen children, her identity isn't known to many.

