Naomi's Famous Relative on 'Claim to Fame' Has Her Co-Stars Stumped Naomi isn't above feeding false information to other contestants on 'Claim to Fame.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Jul. 31 2024, 10:58 a.m. ET

If there's someone running the house in Season 3 of Claim to Fame, it's Naomi. In just a few episodes, she has managed to gain allies, trick other contestants, and fly under the radar. Those are all pretty solid accomplishments, but they haven't stopped viewers from wondering who Naomi is related to on Claim to Fame.

Unlike Miguel, who had a target on his back from day one, and Dedrick, who the other players believe is related to one of two music legends, the contestants don't have much to go on for Naomi. There is the wine bottle clue, but somehow, she has skirted by the others, undetected. Even though they're definitely curious about who her famous relative is.

Who is Naomi on 'Claim to Fame' related to?

Naomi hasn't revealed who she is on Claim to Fame, but we have clues to go on that point to who her famous relative is. Like the wine bottle clue, that tells us her relative is part of the 80's Brat Pack, not unlike Gracie Lou's own relative, her uncle, Jon Cryer. Fortunately for Naomi, though, Gracie Lou didn't make that connection before she was sent packing.

Other than the wine bottle clue, which Naomi does seem a little worried about, there are other clues. In the first episode, Naomi gives her two truths and lie to offer some clues while also throwing the other players off her scent. Her clues are: Celebrity relative: Cousin

Cousin Celebrity relative is best known for being a: Singer

Singer Biggest award celebrity relative has won: Young Artist Award

Naomi's celebrity relative might be Ally Sheedy, Molly Ringwald, or Mindy Cohn.

In the comments on Instagram, Claim to Fame fans think they've figured out who Naomi is related to. Some believe it's Molly Ringwald, a la The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, and Sixteen Candles. Another fan commented that it could be Ally Sheedy, who is also from The Breakfast Club and who won a Young Artist Award.

Then again, Naomi could be related to Mindy Cohn, at least according to some fans' theories. Mindy is from The Facts of Life and, truth be told, we can see some resemblance between her and Naomi. But, until someone correctly guesses Naomi's relative, she's going to continue to remain clued in on who everyone else is related to.