Everything We Know About Who 'Claim to Fame's Gracie Lou Is Related To

Being the relative of a celebrity can be hard. But that's not necessarily the case for Gracie Lou and the other contestants competing for $100,000 on Claim to Fame. But who is Gracie Lou related to, and is that even her real name? Apparently, there's a lot about her that she hopes will deter the other players from figuring out who she is related to.

Claim to Fame features a new cast of individuals each season who are all related to A or B-list celebrities in real life. They each have to figure out who the others are related to without any help from outside sources or social media. And viewers at home are in the same boat, except for the fact that if you're great at internet sleuthing, you might be able to figure it out before the big reveal on the show. So, here's everything we know so far about who Gracie Lou is related to.

Who is Gracie Lou on 'Claim to Fame' related to?

In the Season 3 premiere of Claim to Fame, Gracie Lou shares some details about who she is related to in the form of some pertinent clues. And one of those clues is that the country girl persona she is playing at is far from the truth when it comes to who her famous relative actually is.

While we don't know everything about who Gracie Lou is related to, she does give some clues away on Claim to Fame in the first episode alone. These clues are: Celebrity Relative: Uncle

Celebrity Relative Famous For: Musician

Biggest Award Celebrity Relative Has won: Emmy

Here are some more clues we've uncovered about Gracie Lou's celebrity relative.

Throughout the first episode, we learn some more details about Gracie Lou's relative, including at least one of the items on the Clue Wall that symbolizes who her celebrity relative is, a yellow duck. One fan on Instagram even commented on a Claim to Fame post that they think the duck on the Clue Wall is in reference to the duck phone on Jersey Shore and that Gracie Lou is related to someone from the reality show.

Another commented that they consider Duck Dynasty to be related to her duck clue. Here's what else we know about her from the clues: Gracue Lou is from Tennessee

Her relative probably isn't musically inclined

Gracie Lou might not be her real name

Gracie Lou's celebrity relative might be someone from 'Jersey Shore,' Jon Cryer, or Sarah Hyland.

Some extra sneaky fans who found out that Gracie Lou's last name is Hyland shared on Instagram that they think her celebrity relative could be actor Sarah Hyland. That would mean the "uncle" part of her two truths and a lie is definitely the lie. Or, she could have an uncle on Jersey Shore, though that seems like a long shot. Other fans think Gracie Lou is related to actor Jon Cryer, famous for Pretty In Pink, among other things. But it was Naomi's relative whose wine bottle clue says something about the "brat pack," and not Gracie Lou's.