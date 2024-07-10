Home > Television > Reality TV > Claim to Fame 'Claim to Fame' Fans Strongly Believe They Already Know Who Mackenzie's Celeb Relative Is In her 'Claim to Fame' clues, Mackenzie said her dad is a Tony Award-winning singer. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 10 2024, Published 5:15 p.m. ET Source: ABC

ABC's Claim to Fame is back for a third season with new celebrity relatives for fans to theorize about at home. The relative who can keep quiet about their star-studded connection the longest will win a grand prize of $100,000.

One of the contestants hoping not to spill who she's related to on the show is Mackenzie. But based on the clues she gave before the season started, some already think they know who it is. Of course, we won't find out until after the season airs, but that doesn't mean we can't put our tin foil hats on and theorize about who the relative might be!

Who is Mackenzie from 'Claim to Fame' related to?

While we don't know who Mackenzie is related to, she provided us with some clues during the competition's "Two Truths and a Lie" portion. She shared her secrets on the show about who how she's connected to fame. Mackenzie's clues include: My celebrity relative is my: dad. My celebrity relative is best known for being a: singer The biggest award my celebrity relative has won: Tony

Although Mackenzie provided some pertinent information about her relative, it's unclear which information is true or false. The lack of information leaves us to come up with our own assumptions based on the clues we have!

Mackenzie's relative might be Trace Adkins, Julia Stiles, or Kevin Bacon

The current leading guesses for Mackenzie's celebrity relative are Trace Adkins, Julia Stiles, and Kevin Bacon. Trace is a country music singer known for his hits like "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk," and "Every Light in this House." While he's a singer and could be someone's dad, he doesn't have a Tony.

Julia, an actor known for 10 Things I Hate About You and Save the Last Dance. She has never called herself a singer, has no Tony, and isn't a male. Still, she's a popular choice because she and Mackenzie look incredibly similar. Kevin, another popular choice, is an actor who has been in the business for decades. He gained fame from acting in roles in Hollow Man, Apollo, and Murder in the First.

While Kevin achieved many awards for his work as an actor, a Tony isn't one of them. And despite his leading role as Ren McCormack in Footloose, his singing voice isn't what has kept him in the acting biz.

Additonal guesses for Mackenzie include: Kyra Sedgwick

Debby Ryan

Bridget Medler

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Nettles

James Van Der Beek