'Claim to Fame's Season 3 Winner Says They Are "Not the Best at Holding Secrets" (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Claim to Fame. There is no second-place prize on Claim to Fame, and no one signs up for the show hoping to just make it to the finale. But the final three contestants — Hud, Adam, and Mackenzie — form a serious bond as they go up against each other in the Season 3 finale, which aired on Aug. 28. So, who wins Claim to Fame Season 3?

Distractify spoke exclusively with the winner about what life has been like since walking away with that $100,000 prize, and the biggest challenge of filming the show away from family and friends. But, rest assured, despite all of the backstabbing and sometimes cutthroat nature of the game, everyone from Claim to Fame left the show with a handful of new besties.

Who wins 'Claim to Fame' Season 3? Adam!

If you stuck around during the two-hour Season 3 finale of Claim to Fame, then you know Adam is revealed to be Michael Bolton’s nephew and he wins. In fact, he does it in a way that really makes you think he was a sleeper agent this entire season. He starts off the season relying on others for help, but when the time comes for him to excel in the final challenge, he gets a head injury and continues competing.

Adam then goes on to choose himself as the first guesser in the first of the final two guess-offs. He correctly guesses who Mackenzie’s relative is, which is her dad, Trace Adkins. Adam decides to keep his fate in his own hands and then names himself as the final guesser. And when he guesses Hud's relative to be his father, John Mellencamp, Adam wins.

When Distractify asked Adam about life since leaving Claim to Fame and returning to the real world, he admitted that it was hard to keep the result of the season a secret. "This competition had a way of bringing so many of my life lessons and mentor's advice to help me win the thing," he shared. "I'm not the best at holding secrets. I feel like I don't have room for them."

But, he added, "When I reflect on winning, I am so surprised and honored." He also shared that he made some seriously close friends during filming and that some of them later joined him on a chartered boat to spread his grandmother's ashes into Santa Monica Bay.

Adam said he thought he would go home in the first episode of 'Claim to Fame.'

Although Adam wins Claim to Fame Season 3, that doesn't mean he had the best strategy going into the game. And even if he did think he knew what he was doing, nothing could have prepared him for the sneakiness that being on this show entails. In fact, he told us, he thought he would be out on night one.

But in the end, what helped him get through the paranoia the most was going back to what he knows best. "I made it a point to break off and write some poetry, journal about my feelings, and do some physical grounding exercises, like talking and singing with the birds and doing yoga," he said.

Adam shared that the hardest part about filming 'Claim to Fame' was being away from his kids.

Although Adam plays his cards pretty close to his chest for most of the season, in the back of his mind, and unbeknownst to other players, his thoughts were on his wife and kids back home.