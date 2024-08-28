Home > Television > Reality TV > Claim to Fame Shane Is One of the Strongest 'Claim to Fame' Contestants — Who Is His Famous Relative? Shane makes it to the final four on 'Claim to Fame.' By Chrissy Bobic Updated Aug. 28 2024, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: Disney/Erica Hernandez

Sometimes, a friend to all is a friend to none. But for Shane on Claim to Fame, that couldn't be further from the truth. He forms bonds with players like Danny, Mackenzie, and Hud, and makes it all the way to the finale as one of the final four. Whether or not that means he wins, who is Shane related to on Claim to Fame?

While some fans think they figured it out long ago, others still can't believe that he is not, in fact, related to actor Forest Whitaker. There are some clues from the show, and even without Shane's wine bottle clue, these other clues help explain who his famous relative is. And even if the other players didn't figure it out ahead of finale night, some fans might have.

Source: Disney/Chris Willard

Who is Shane related to on 'Claim to Fame'?

During the Season 3 premiere, Shane shares some clues in the Two Truths and a Lie challenge. For him, those clues are: My celebrity relative is my: Cousin

Cousin My celebrity relative is best known for being an: Actor

Actor The biggest award my celebrity relative has won is: Oscar

However, outside of those clues, there are other hints about who Shane might be related to in real life. He mentions at one point that he spent at least one of his childhood birthdays at Neverland Ranch. He isn't another Jackson family member, a la Dedrick, but that's some food for thought.

He then says that Michael Jason is his sister's godfather. Shane also says he had dinner with Elizabeth Taylor once. That makes it sound like his relative is from old Hollywood in some way. However, that doesn't quite narrow things down.

Source: Getty Images

Shane's relative might be DJ Khaled, Marlon Brando, or Jacob Vargas.

According to some Instagram comments, Shane's relative could be someone totally removed from old Hollywood — DJ Khaled. There is a slight resemblance there if you squint. Another fan on Instagram commented on a Claim to Fame post about Shane to suggest actor Jacob Vargas. And some believe Shane's relative is Marlon Brando.