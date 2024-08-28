Home > Television > Reality TV > Claim to Fame Hud's Famous Relative on 'Claim to Fame' Is Almost Certainly in the Music Industry Hud is part of the final four on 'Claim to Fame.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 28 2024, 12:37 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Erica Hernandez

If there was ever a Claim to Fame cast member from Season 3 who could take home the win, it's Hud. He spends the entire season working with essentially everyone and barely getting his hands dirty in the process. Even when he works separately with Mackenzie and Adam, he does well for himself and stays in the game. But who is Hud related to on Claim to Fame?

Although Hud seems to have many of the other cast members figured out over the course of the season, not everyone knows who he is. Even Mackenzie, who Hud flirts with a bit and who he develops a solid connection with, doesn't have him quite figured out. Luckily, though, there are some clues to go on that tell us more about who Hud is.

Source: Disney/Christopher Willard

Who is Hud related to on 'Claim to Fame'?

During the Season 3 premiere, Hud gives his three would-be clues during the Two Truths and a Lie challenge. His two truths and one lie are: My celebrity relative is my: Dad

Dad My celebrity relative is best known for being a: Singer

Singer The biggest award my celebrity relative has won: Grammy

During the Telephone challenge, a couple of other clues are linked to Hud, including the lion and the small town. Are those part of music lyrics, perhaps? Fans are sure that Hud's famous relative is a singer, regardless of how Hud is related to them. And during the Senseless challenge, the foods that are linked to Hud are melon and chili dogs.

Hud's relative might be John Mellencamp, Morgan Wallen, or Joan Jett.

According to some fans on Instagram, Hud's relative could be Morgan Wallen. Others believe its singer John Mellencamp, however, especially with the melon clue from that Senseless challenge. Then again, Hud's wine bottle clue, which has a cherry and a bomb on it, might point to Joan Jett as his famous singer relative.

Hud's wine bottle clue really could be the key to understanding who he is related to, though. That is, if you can decipher what it actually means. And, according to Claim to Fame fans in the comments on the official Instagram account for the show, they have it figured out: Cherry

Bomb

Artist

Who

Hurts

Sew

Good