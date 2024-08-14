Home > Television > Reality TV > Claim to Fame Danny Is Keeping His Cards Close to His Chest on 'Claim to Fame' — Who Is He Related To? 'Claim to Fame' fans think they know who Danny is related to. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 14 2024, 12:24 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Erica Hernandez

We aren't saying that Danny is the best player in Season 3 of Claim to Fame, but he's pretty close to it. Maybe he has more people guessing his relative with confidence than, say, Adam, but Danny's celebrity relative hasn't been found out yet. That being said, who is Danny related to on Claim to Fame? Fans have some ideas.

Thanks to the clues Danny has inadvertently and even purposely given out on the show — to the other players or to producers — there are some things to go on to figure out who he is related to. And it's clear that he has a famous uncle who is linked to music somehow. But, much like some of the other Season 3 cast members, Danny has done a great job of keeping some of his biggest clues hidden.

Source: Disney/Chris Willard

Who is Danny on 'Claim to Fame' related to?

For the majority of the third season of Claim to Fame, Danny has done a good job of keeping his celebrity relative a secret. That doesn't mean some of his co-stars aren't suspicious of him, of course. However, unlike other contestants, Danny doesn't find himself in the hot seat all that much, and it could be because he managed to align himself with the right people and make the right moves himself.

Plus, the initial clues about who Danny is related to are just vague enough. In the two truths and a lie game, Danny said: My celebrity relative is my: Uncle.

My celebrity relative is best known for being a: Pro wrestler.

The biggest award my celebrity relative has won is: A Grammy.

Here are some other clues about Danny's relative on 'Claim to Fame.'

Despite Danny being a smart player on Claim to Fame, there are some other clues about who he is related to that popped up in the first half of Season 3. Including the fact that his famous relative, who is likely his uncle, was unafraid to spoil him when he was younger.

Other clues about Danny's relative: His famous relative took him to Foot Locker when he was younger and let him pick out whatever he wanted.

His relative "has bongos playing in his music videos all the time."

His wine bottle clue features a man on fire, who falls down with "low" and "J" included.

Fans think 'Claim to Fame's Danny might be related to Jelly Roll, Jennifer Lopez, or Marc Anthony.