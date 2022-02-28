Bad Things Happen to Cal in the Season 2 Finale of 'Euphoria' — Does He Die?

Season 2, Episode 3 of Euphoria captures Cal's background story, showing his mostly platonic relationship with his high school best friend, Derek (Henry Eikenberry).

At one point, Cal and Derek end up kissing. But it all comes down crashing once Cal's girlfriend, Marsha (Rebecca Louise), announces her first pregnancy. Cal chooses to help raise Nate, but he fails to make the mental jump and become a caring father to his son.