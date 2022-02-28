Bad Things Happen to Cal in the Season 2 Finale of 'Euphoria' — Does He Die?By Leila Kozma
Feb. 28 2022, Published 8:53 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Euphoria.
Seasons 1 and 2 of Euphoria allude to the challenges Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) experienced during his childhood years. The Season 2 finale offers an ostensible resolution to his long-standing conflict with his dad, Cal. What happened? Did Cal die? Did he get arrested? If so, what for?
Does Cal die in 'Euphoria' Season 2?
Season 2, Episode 3 of Euphoria captures Cal's background story, showing his mostly platonic relationship with his high school best friend, Derek (Henry Eikenberry).
At one point, Cal and Derek end up kissing. But it all comes down crashing once Cal's girlfriend, Marsha (Rebecca Louise), announces her first pregnancy. Cal chooses to help raise Nate, but he fails to make the mental jump and become a caring father to his son.
Euphoria fans have long wondered about what Cal might have done to Nate. Some argue that Cal might have sexually abused Nate. The Season 2 finale partly addresses this theory.
During his carefully planned visit to Cal and his new friends, Nate admits that finding Cal's recordings had a horrible impact on him and that at times he had felt as though his father had done similar harm to him as the people in the videos.
While Nate arrives on the scene with a loaded gun and plenty of motivation to get some sort of revenge, he ultimately decides to humiliate his father in front of his newfound community and report him to the police. As Nate tells Cal in a crucial scene, they both like to watch people suffer. As the consensus on Twitter now seems to have it, Nate is worse than his father.
Cal doesn't die in the Season 2 finale of 'Euphoria,' though he gets arrested thanks to his son's snitching.
Nate walked into the derelict warehouse space with a loaded gun within hand's reach. He then called out Cal for hurting his family and shared details about his failure to hide traces of his private life from his kids.
The Season 2 finale of Euphoria largely focuses on Nate's relationship with his dad. The episode didn't address other aspects of his storyline. For instance, it didn't explore why Nate broke it off with Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) after watching the locker room scene of Lexi's (Maude Apatow) play.