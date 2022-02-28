Who Dies in Season 2 of 'Euphoria?' Here's the Low-Down (SPOILERS)

"Damn. Ashtray f--king died, Fez never made it to the play and got arrested, and Rue still owes Laurie $10,000," tweeted @kellygibson1023.

"They really killed Ash? And let Fez watch?" tweeted @swiftiestanwbu."

"When Fez kept on saying, 'he's just a kid,' I was done," tweeted @osielmaca.