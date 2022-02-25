Ashtray Killed Mouse in the Season 2 Premiere of 'Euphoria' — What Now?By Leila Kozma
The Season 2 premiere of Euphoria kicked off with a backstory.
The first few scenes doubled as a paean to Fez's (Angus Cloud) grandmother (Kathrine Narducci), a drug dealer with a devil-may-care attitude and a wardrobe that would put the best-looking country singers to shame. She shot a man — presumably a strip joint owner — in both thighs before taking in Fez. She "adopted" Ashtray (Javon Walton) later on.
Later, a scene set in the present-day showed Ashtray killing Mouse with a hammer. What happened?
Ashtray killed Mouse in the Season 2 premiere of 'Euphoria,' unintentionally bringing a range of misfortune upon the family.
The scenes depicting the heyday of Fez's grandmother's reign were swiftly followed by ones capturing Fez and Ashtray's current business dealings. At one point, Mouse (Meeko Gattuso) and his associate, Custer, paid them a visit to inquire about a recent raid at Fez and Ashtray's home.
Fez heroically soldiered through the inquisition — until Ashtray walked in with a hammer in hand. He then hit Mouse in the head, killing him. He also injured Custer. While there's no clear explanation from Ashtray, we can only assume that he was just trying to protect Fez. He's extremely young throughout the show — noticeably younger than the rest of the characters — and was likely unable to keep his cool, scared of the potential for Mouse and Custer to seriously hurt Fez.
The Season 2 Finale of Euphoria might shed light on the consequences of the murder.
A promo released on Feb. 21, 2022, features several scenes hinting at the grim future of the brothers. In one, Fez is silently screaming at the camera. In another, a team of heavy-duty cops storms Fez and Ashtray's apartment. Oddly enough, there's another shot zooming in on Nate's solemn face, now covered in the red and blue lights of a police vehicle.
Faye and her boyfriend's scheming could land Fez and Ashtray in hot water in the Season 2 Finale of 'Euphoria.'
A previous episode of Euphoria captured a conversation between Faye and Custer, who temporarily set up shop at Fez and Ashtray's apartment during Season 2.
During an alleyway conversation, Custer told Faye that she needed to start looking out for herself. He mentioned that the cops have reached out to him, hinting that he may have chosen to cooperate. Some believe his snitching will lead to Fez and Ashtray's downfall.
According to another fan theory, Faye could turn out to be an undercover cop who was monitoring the situation all along.
"I'm starting to think Faye is an undercover cop," tweeted @zestyreese.
"I swear to God — if Faye from Euphoria is an undercover cop, I’m gonna lose my mind," tweeted @j3nrichards0n.
According to another theory, Laurie might use the suitcase debacle — Rue lost $10,000 worth of drugs in Season 2 — to her advantage.
"I think I cracked the code. It isn’t the FBI after Fez, it’s Laurie. Fez told her he trusted Rue with his life and lied by saying Rue wasn’t an addict ... Rue went to Laurie when she lost the suitcase. Of course, Laurie isn’t dumb. She wants her money back in blood," tweeted @xosdior.
Another person believes Ashtray might lose his life in the Season 2 Finale because of the hammer-slinging incident in the premiere.
"I just figured out that the dude with the mustache who is Faye’s boyfriend ... was the guy Ashtray hit in the face with the hammer when he killed the dealer in the first episode of Season 2 ... Ashtray is gonna die as payback," @adamari_bel.
Feb. 27, 2022, marks the last Euphoria Sunday for now. Catch the Season 2 Finale at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.