Rue Apologizes to Ali on 'Euphoria' for Using His Past Against Him (SPOILERS)

Rue manages to keep her drug use hidden from her loved ones, eventually convincing school-teacher-turned-drug-dealer Laurie (Martha Kelly) to front her a suitcase holding $10,000 worth of drugs. After receiving the stash, she dares to show up to an NA meeting with the bag.

Rue's sponsor, Ali (Colman Domingo), becomes suspicious and confronts her. However, the two have an explosive exchange where Rue uses Ali's past against him. Here's everything you need to know about what Rue said to Ali.