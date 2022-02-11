Zendaya's Wax Figure at Madame Tussaud's Is Leaving Her Fans Divided

The career of Zendaya has only gotten better since her Disney Channel days, where she starred in shows like KC Undercover and Shake It Up. In recent years, she's created a larger fan base for herself by landing roles in movies like Dune and the latest Spider-Man franchise opposite her current boyfriend, Tom Holland. She’s also the star of the hard-hitting TV series Euphoria on HBO, and her work on the show has been so incredible that she's earned herself an Emmy award.