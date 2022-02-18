'Euphoria' Fans Have a Few Theories About Maddy and Samantha's Relationship

There are quite a few fan theories circulating about Maddy and Samantha from HBO's hit series Euphoria. The last few episodes have given viewers a little insight into where their relationship is headed … if it’s headed anywhere at all.

Samantha (Minka Kelly) hired Maddy (Alexa Demie) to babysit her son, and one of the first things viewers noticed about Samantha is the fact that she’s extremely wealthy.