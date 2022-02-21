Season 2, Episode 7 of 'Euphoria' Plunges Viewers Deeper Into Nate Jacobs' Psyche (SPOILERS)By Leila Kozma
Content warning: This article mentions child sexual abuse.
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 7 of Euphoria.
A dream scene in Season 2, Episode 7 of Euphoria raised new questions about Nate Jacobs' (Jacob Elordi) conflicted relationship with his dad, Cal (Eric Dane). Is the nightmare based on a real memory? Did Nate's dad molest him? Here's what you should know.
Did Nate Jacobs's dad molest him? Here's what went down in Season 2, Episode 7 of 'Euphoria.'
Season 2, Episode 7 of Euphoria revolves around Lexi's (Maude Apatow) revenge play, which offers a harrowing take on her personal impressions of growing up alongside resident hot girl Cassie (Sydney Sweeney). The episode also alludes to the latest problems Fez (Angus Cloud), Nate, Maddy (Alexa Demie), and Cassie face.
In the episode, Nate has a dream about getting sexually abused by his father, Cal. Season 1 of Euphoria has already sparked extensive speculation about Nate's childhood — and the latest scene made fans even more worried.
"I’ve been saying this for a long time, but I feel Cal did something to Nate at a young age. This is why he’s super angry and up in arms about homosexuality against him, and why he hated his dad," tweeted @widowtheeenby.
"I really dislike Nate's homoerotic desire being linked to sexual abuse. It's troubling," tweeted @eywashington.
At this point in the season, it's unclear whether the disturbing dream was a flashback to Nate's past or just a nightmare, though we expect the season finale will delve even deeper into the issue.
Season 2, Episode 7 of 'Euphoria' also revisits Nate's struggles with internalized homophobia.
Season 2, Episode 7 sheds light on the early days of Nate's relationship with Cassie.
They attend Lexi's play together, with each of them individually storming out at separate points. Cassie struggles to watch the scenes paying homage to her friendship with Maddy, while Nate is doing his level best to keep a straight face during the last scene depicting a sports practice-turned orgy to the tune of Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out For a Hero."
At the end of the episode, Nate leaves the play for good — and he seemingly breaks up with Cassie as well. As a promo for the Season 2 Finale of Euphoria suggests, Nate's decision to abandon her could serve as the tipping point. She may choose to take out her anger on her sister, Lexi.
Will Nate Jacobs come out as gay in Season 2 of 'Euphoria'?
Season 2 of Euphoria fleshes out further details about Nate's dysfunctional upbringing, including his complex relationship with his dad, Cal. Cal came out to his family in Season 2, Episode 4.
In Season 2, Episode 7, Nate produced some strong reactions to a theater production that portrayed him as the ardent supporter of locker room-based orgies. Needless to add, a discourse on Twitter soon ensued.
"It makes absolutely no sense to say Nate Jacobs is gay just because he feels something for Jules. She's a woman. He could be gay, yes, but if he is, Jules has nothing to do with it!" tweeted @xushangchi.
"Calling it now ... Nate Jacobs will walk into a gay bar before this season is over," tweeted @gyuisaloser.
"I don’t want Nate Jacobs to be gay ... then the story is like, 'Oh! Nate, a victim of childhood sexual trauma, was only abusive because he was scared to be gay! Diversity win!'" tweeted @zayaway.
The Season 2 Finale of Euphoria airs on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST on HBO Max.
If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.