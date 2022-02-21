Season 2, Episode 7 of 'Euphoria' Plunges Viewers Deeper Into Nate Jacobs' Psyche (SPOILERS)

In the episode, Nate has a dream about getting sexually abused by his father, Cal. Season 1 of Euphoria has already sparked extensive speculation about Nate's childhood — and the latest scene made fans even more worried.

"I’ve been saying this for a long time, but I feel Cal did something to Nate at a young age. This is why he’s super angry and up in arms about homosexuality against him, and why he hated his dad," tweeted @widowtheeenby.