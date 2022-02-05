A ‘Euphoria’ Season 1 Mystery Just Got More Airtime on the HBO Show

Fans of the HBO show Euphoria are wondering what happened to Nate’s other brother, now that it seems irrefutable that Nate’s dad, Cal (Eric Dane), had three kids with wife Marsha (Paula Marshall).

You see, there are five people in the framed photo that Cal (Eric Dane) pulled down from the wall in Euphoria Season 2, Episode 4, “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can,” which aired on Sunday, Jan. 30. And fans saw the same pic way back in Season 1.