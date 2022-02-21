These Are Some of the Drugs Rue Has Tried in Season 2 of 'Euphoria'

Rue gets busted in Season 2, Episode 4 when Elliot (Dominic Fike) outs her to Jules (Hunter Schafer). The relapse turns into a real problem in Season 2, Episode 5, after Jules takes it upon herself to warn Rue's mom, Leslie (Nika King).

The contents of the suitcase are promptly flushed down the toilet. In response, Rue demonstrates the kind of fury reserved for people collectively cornered by their loved ones.