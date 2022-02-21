These Are Some of the Drugs Rue Has Tried in Season 2 of 'Euphoria'By Leila Kozma
Feb. 21 2022, Published 9:01 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Euphoria.
Rue starts taking drugs again in Season 2, Episode 1 of Euphoria. Meanwhile, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) mistakenly puts a life-long friendship at risk by engaging in an ill-advised hookup with Nate (Jacob Elordi). Elsewhere, Kat (Barbie Ferreira) feigns a "terminal brain disorder" to get out of a relationship. What drugs is Rue taking in Euphoria? Here's the breakdown.
Rue is on a diet consisting of a cocktail of different drugs in 'Euphoria.' What has she taken on the show?
Season 2 of Euphoria delves into the psychological motivations fuelling Rue's substance addiction. Season 2, Episodes 5 and 7 address her initial battles with grief, suggesting the death of her father may have propelled her to seek refuge in drug use.
Rue acquires a suitcase filled with drugs in Season 2 of 'Euphoria.'
Rue famously acquires a suitcase filled with $10,000 worth of drugs in Season 2, Episode 3 of Euphoria. The exact contents of the suitcase are unknown, though it likely contains opiates. As a cover-up, Rue starts telling her sister, Gia (Storm Reid), and her friends, including Kat and Maddy (Alexa Demie), that she has been smoking weed.
Rue gets busted in Season 2, Episode 4 when Elliot (Dominic Fike) outs her to Jules (Hunter Schafer). The relapse turns into a real problem in Season 2, Episode 5, after Jules takes it upon herself to warn Rue's mom, Leslie (Nika King).
The contents of the suitcase are promptly flushed down the toilet. In response, Rue demonstrates the kind of fury reserved for people collectively cornered by their loved ones.
Before acquiring the suitcase, Rue also nicks a few prescription pills. In the Season 2 premiere, she watches Faye (Chloe Cherry) shoot heroin, and she tries some as well. Rue first meets Elliot at the New Year's Eve party, where they take drugs together.
The activity quickly becomes a core element of their friendship — until Elliot starts to play a role in Rue's turbulent relationship with Jules. In Season 2, Rue tries cocaine and fentanyl as well.
'Euphoria' came under fire for its portrayal of drug use and addiction in January 2022.
Seasons 1 and 2 of Euphoria garnered immense popularity thanks to their raw portrayals of cycles of abuse. But the teen drama also received some criticism for its at-times gruesome imagery.
In January 2022, Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) issued a press release alleging that Euphoria "misguidedly [glorifies] high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviors."
The complaint garnered mixed responses online. Lead actress and executive producer Zendaya responded to the criticism in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
"Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing," Zendaya said. "If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain."
"I honestly didn't know about that statement. I will say that I am a fan of the show, and my impression so far from Seasons 1 and 2 is not that they're trying to say, 'Hey, it's cool to be a teenager who does drugs,'" Martha Kelly, who plays the drug dealer, Laurie, on Euphoria, told Distractify.
The Season 2 finale of Euphoria airs on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST on HBO Max.
If you or someone you know needs help, use SAMHSA Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator to find support for mental health and substance use disorders in your area or call 1-800-662-4357 for 24-hour assistance.