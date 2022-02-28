'Euphoria' Season 2 Finale Recap: There's Plenty of Hurt and Hope (SPOILERS)

After suffocating Custer and ducking his phone in water, Fez implores Ash to surrender to the police and allow him to take the fall for Custer's murder. Unfortunately, Ash refuses and locks himself in the bathroom with several guns.

Once the police raid their home, Ash engages in a shootout with them; while Fez sustains a gunshot wound in the stomach, Ash is ultimately shot in the head by authorities after killing one of the officers. Ugh — we're still crying over this.