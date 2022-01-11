'Euphoria' Is Back With a Bang, and We're Fiending for Faye

If there is one thing about Euphoria we've come to expect, it's an ever-rotating cast of strange and beautiful characters. In the Season 2 opener, It doesn't take long to drop us into the bizarre world of Faye, who we meet at a drug deal. She's clearly not sober — though who is in Euphoria? — and doesn't even know it's New Year's Eve. Faye is a chaotic mess, and we have to know more. Who plays Faye in Euphoria, and can we hang out?