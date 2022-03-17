Apple TV's 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' Is Certainly Memorable — Is It Based on a Book?

Considering there is neither a cure for dementia nor Alzheimer’s disease, Walter Mosley sees his surreal tale as "wish fulfillment" for families affected by severe dementia, as reported by NBC News. Oftentimes its family members of the dementia sufferer that are hit the hardest emotionally.

“Whenever you walk into a room with somebody who you love, who’s going through dementia, the first thing you wish is you could have them back,” Walter told NBC News.