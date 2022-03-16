'Deep Water' Was a Book Before It Was a Movie, so Let's Break Down Book Spoilers (SPOILERS)

Shortly after Melinda's police visit, she arrives home, where Vic is waiting. In a fit of rage, Vic strangles Melinda, and Don arrives with a police officer to lead Vic away.

It's unclear if the movie will change up any plot points, but you can expect the basic story to remain the same. If this sounds intriguing, you can catch Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in Deep Water, which will be released on Hulu on March 18, 2022.