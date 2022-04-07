Hulu Miniseries 'The Dropout' Is About to Conclude — Could There Be a Season 2?By Leila Kozma
Apr. 7 2022, Published 9:37 a.m. ET
In 2015, John Carreyrou published one of his first exposés on the ethical, scientific, and commercial shortcomings of Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes' then-praised startup seeking to revolutionize blood testing.
The article sparked considerable debate about Theranos's proposed aims and its achievements, paving the way for the unprecedented publicity scandal. The Dropout on Hulu charts Holmes' downfall. Will the series cast light on Holmes' life beyond her sentencing? Could there be a Season 2?
'The Dropout' is a limited mini-series on Hulu. Could there be a Season 2?
The Dropout premiered on March 3, 2022, depicting Holmes' transformation from a Stanford University student to one of the most successful fraudsters of the 2010s. The series touches on various aspects of Holmes' private life and career, addressing her complex relationship with Ramesh Balwani and others. The miniseries concludes on April 7, 2022. Will there be a Season 2?
On one hand, The Dropout is billed as a limited series, which would strongly suggest that the creators aimed to unpack the whole story in the course of only eight episodes. Limited series usually conclude after the proposed number of episodes — but some fans are hoping that The Dropout may become the exception to the rule.
"Watching The Dropout, which is way better than we deserved. Hope we get Season 2," tweeted @ElisaSDavis.
'The Dropout' actress Amanda Seyfried says she wouldn't mind resuming the role.
In an April 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Amanda said that she didn't immediately feel like hanging up Holmes' uniform after the shooting of The Dropout concluded. As she emphasized, The Dropout is a limited series — yet she wishes there could be a Season 2.
After describing an explosive scene in the Season 1 Finale of The Dropout, Amanda said that "That’s when there should be a Season 2." As she added, she enjoyed playing the role a great deal.
"I mean, I keep putting it out there because I didn’t know how much I was going to enjoy playing her until I was done," she said. "And then, even after that, I was like, 'I’ll never play her again.' That was just hard. That was a lot."
"And now I miss it, and I feel like there’s so much more to say, and there’s so much more that’s ... I mean, life goes on. She’s my age. A lot’s happened," she added. "There is a season two of The Dropout [podcast]."
In all fairness, a (very hypothetical) Season 2 could provide further details on Holmes' relationship with hotel heir Billy Evans, the birth of their first son, William Holmes Evans, and other topics.
Season 2 of 'The Dropout' has not yet been confirmed. There is no proposed release date.
Hulu has yet to issue a press release on the future of The Dropout. Elizabeth Meriwether, the executive producer of New Girl, Bless This Mess, and The Dropout, briefly talked about the series finale in an interview with TV Insider. "It's the downfall," she described the episode.
The interview doesn't contain details about a potential Season 2 of The Dropout — which isn't the best of signs. For now, all we have are the rumors.