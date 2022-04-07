Hulu Miniseries 'The Dropout' Is About to Conclude — Could There Be a Season 2?

In 2015, John Carreyrou published one of his first exposés on the ethical, scientific, and commercial shortcomings of Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes' then-praised startup seeking to revolutionize blood testing.

The article sparked considerable debate about Theranos's proposed aims and its achievements, paving the way for the unprecedented publicity scandal. The Dropout on Hulu charts Holmes' downfall. Will the series cast light on Holmes' life beyond her sentencing? Could there be a Season 2?