Technically There Were Two Theranos Whistleblowers — Who Was Erika Cheung and Where Is She Now?

Employees of Theranos who truly wanted to do good work were caught in their web of lies and deceit. Erika Cheung was one such employee, but she wasn't going to let Theranos continue to put the lives of others at risk. She chose to speak up, but did it make a difference?

In the Hulu series The Dropout, we see a fictionalized version of the fall of Theranos as well as Erika's contribution to its demise. Where is Erika Cheung now? Here's what we know.