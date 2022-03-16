Heavy Is the Head That Wears the Whistle — Where Is Theranos Whistleblower Tyler Shultz Now?

That summer internship led to a full-time job... and also to Theranos' downfall. The numerous hours Tyler spent in labs prior to working for Holmes helped him see that something wasn't right at the company, and specifically with the blood-testing device, which was known as the Edison.

"There is nothing that the Edison could do that I couldn't do with a pipette in my own hand," he told NPR. Tyler quickly learned that the Edison wasn't actually testing the blood. Successful tests were being run on commercially available lab equipment.