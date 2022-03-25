Episode 2 of 'The Dropout' Is Missing From Hulu and Fans Are Flipping out

Episode 2 of 'The Dropout' Is Missing From Hulu and Fans Are Flipping outBy Allison DeGrushe
Mar. 25 2022, Published 10:42 a.m. ET
If you're hoping to start watching The Dropout, we're sorry to tell you that you may have to put those dreams on pause because Episode 2 is not available on Hulu. We know — it's frustrating. All we want to do is sit back, relax, and witness the rise and fall of the fraudulent Elizabeth Holmes and her disgraced company, Theranos; however, it appears things aren't going our way.
What's going on with the streaming service? Why is Episode 2 of The Dropout not on Hulu? Here's everything we know so far.
Why is Episode 2 of 'The Dropout' not on Hulu?
As of March 24, 2022, Hulu is not authorizing its subscribers to watch Episode 2 of The Dropout. Unfortunately, Hulu seems to be experiencing a temporary error that should, hopefully, be fixed within the next few hours.
Several subscribers took to Twitter to report the issue, with many tweeting directly to Hulu and its support account in hopes of resolving the problem as quickly as possible.
One fan asked, "@Hulu_Support, is there a reason why Episode 2 of The Dropout isn’t showing up?" Another tweeted, "@Hulu, where's Episode 2 of The Dropout ? It's weird to finish Episode 1 and have autoplay go to Episode 3."
A third commented, "@Hulu, why is Episode 2 of The Dropout missing? I've checked on my computer, iPad app, and PS4 app. All other episodes are there, but Episode 2 is not available."
During the early hours of March 25, one Twitter user claimed that contacting Hulu would fix the issue — "They fixed it for me, it’s appearing now. Weird occurrence though," the individual stated.
Nevertheless, according to Lauren Jones on Twitter, Hulu's Help Center informed her that there is a "licensing issue with the content owner." OK, that's clearly a bogus answer because The Dropout is a Hulu original, meaning they own the rights to the series and its episodes.
Sadly, there seems to be much miscommunication, but we sincerely hope the streaming platform gets Episode 2 of The Dropout back up and running for all to binge soon!