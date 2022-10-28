There's No 'White Lotus' Manager Quite Like Armond From Season 1

The best part about Season 1 of The White Lotus is arguably the hotel manager Armond. But, as viewers see at the end of the first season, Armond is accidentally killed, thus ending his reign of chaos involving nearly every major character.

Even so, is Armond in The White Lotus Season 2 in some way? It's hard to imagine the show will continue to be such a raging success without the eccentric and spiraling character. And, let's face it — his descent into madness in Season 1 is so intriguing.