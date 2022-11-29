Fishtopher the Depressed Cat Was Recently Adopted and the Internet Is Applauding

Fishtopher's bio was first shared on Petfinder, an online directory for pets in need of homes. According to their About page, Petfinder displays pet bios from over 11,000 animal shelters across North American and Mexico.

As for 5-year-old Fishtopher of the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, he is described as "very sad and depressed" and will reportedly only eat when he has company. Despite his unhappy demeanor, he is apparently very affectionate and enjoys cuddling up with other people.