Fishtopher the Depressed Cat Was Recently Adopted and the Internet Is Applauding
As we all know, Thanksgiving is a time when people get together with their loved ones and take stock of the things for which they're grateful. Yet even though it's a holiday normally celebrated by humans, there's at least one cat out there in the world with plenty to be grateful for this year. Over Thanksgiving weekend in 2022, Fishtopher the cat was adopted and brought into a new and loving home.
This especially sad-looking cat went viral on Twitter when his bio was first shared with the world. Now, Fishtopher lives with a loving couple who want to encourage other people to follow their example in helping out downtrodden cats. Keep reading to find out more about Fishtopher and his new owners.
Fishtopher the Cat was adopted recently.
Fishtopher's bio was first shared on Petfinder, an online directory for pets in need of homes. According to their About page, Petfinder displays pet bios from over 11,000 animal shelters across North American and Mexico.
As for 5-year-old Fishtopher of the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, he is described as "very sad and depressed" and will reportedly only eat when he has company. Despite his unhappy demeanor, he is apparently very affectionate and enjoys cuddling up with other people.
Fishtopher practically went viral overnight on Twitter, with many fawning over his sad face and depressed eyes. Animals typically don't emote as well as humans can, but it'd be difficult for anyone to not see how gloomy the little guy looks. Many on the platform retweeted his bio, urging folks who could to try and give him a nice home.
Luckily, it didn't take long for the poor little guy to find people who were able to take care of him.
On Nov. 27, Insider reported that Fishtopher was adopted over Thanksgiving weekend. He was taken in by 22-year-old Laura Folts and 24-year-old Tanner Callahan, a couple based in Baltimore, Md. Reportedly, Laura had shared Fishtopher's bio with Tanner as a joke, but the two ended up driving over to pick him up to New Jersey. They had arrived early to claim him and were shortly followed by several other patrons looking to greet Fishtopher after reading his bio.
Fishtopher now lives with Laura and Tanner in Baltimore. Speaking with Insider, Laura reports that he is adjusting to his new home quite well. Laura has even made social media accounts for him on Twitter and Instagram. As of this writing, Fishtopher already has more than 21,000 followers. Fishtopher already looks much happier in his new home and his new family.
Laura also uses Fishtopher's social media platform to raise awareness for other animals in need. Aside from sharing pictures of the popular internet cat, Laura also retweets postings of other animals looking for new homes.
"I really hope people keep the same energy for other cats just because he is very unique in his look, but also there's other cats that are just as unique and special that need homes," Laura told Insider.