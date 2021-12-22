'Swan Song' Is Mahershala Ali's Latest Heartfelt Drama — Where Was It Filmed?

Swan Song currently stands at 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's consensus reads: "Swan Song occasionally strays on the wrong side of maudlin, but Mahershala Ali's work in dual roles lends this sci-fi drama genuine heart."

Several critics questioned the film's premise but praised Mahershala's performance as both Cameron and his clone.

"It's Ali's understated performance, as both Cameron and the clone, that makes Swan Song work," Cary Darling of the Houston Chronicle writes.