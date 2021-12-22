If ‘Matrix: Resurrections’ Makes Bank, You Can Bet Your Behind There’ll Be 5th Film

Getting people to the movies after the pandemic has proven to be a difficult — but not impossible — task. Marvel has had a lot of success with No Way Home, which looks like it's on track to be the first post-pandemic film to break $1 billion at the box office.

While that may seem like a crazy number, prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, it wasn't that rare of an occurrence; even the universally panned Captain Marvel made over a billion.

As for Matrix fans who are wondering whether or not there will be a part 5, the answer's in the numbers.