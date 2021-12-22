'The Matrix Resurrections' Star Ellen Hollman Says "If You Blink, You'll Miss an Easter Egg" (EXCLUSIVE)

Will you be taking the red pill or the blue pill?

It has been 22 years since sci-fi fans were first introduced to the augmented reality created inside The Matrix trilogy. Now, our favorite characters Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) are back for the long-awaited fourth film, The Matrix Resurrections.

The highly anticipated movie will once again find Mr. Anderson aka Neo, having to choose if he should follow the white rabbit. As always, choice is just an illusion.