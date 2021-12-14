Hold Up — Does Tom Hardy Actually Show up in 'The Matrix Resurrections'?

Resurrections takes place twenty years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions. Neo (Keanu Reeves) has seemingly returned to a life of normalcy in San Francisco and is on a prescription of blue pills as he grapples with the reality of his world. But when a new Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) approaches him with another red pill, Neo is brought out of the Matrix once more to join a new fight against a powerful threat.

The film will feature plenty of star power, but how is Tom Hardy featured?