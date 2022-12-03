What's 'American Pie's Alyson Hannigan up to These Days? Read to Find Out!

Thanks to her breakout role as Michelle in the cult comedy film franchise American Pie, actress Alyson Hannigan took over the early to mid-2000s.

Her appearances in popular series like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and How I Met Your Mother pretty much cemented her place in pop culture history. However, we haven’t seen her face a whole lot lately, which leads fans of the actress to wonder what happened to her.

So, where is Alyson Hannigan now? Here’s what you need to know.