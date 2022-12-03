What's 'American Pie's Alyson Hannigan up to These Days? Read to Find Out!
Thanks to her breakout role as Michelle in the cult comedy film franchise American Pie, actress Alyson Hannigan took over the early to mid-2000s.
Her appearances in popular series like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and How I Met Your Mother pretty much cemented her place in pop culture history. However, we haven’t seen her face a whole lot lately, which leads fans of the actress to wonder what happened to her.
So, where is Alyson Hannigan now? Here’s what you need to know.
What happened to Alyson Hannigan? Here’s a 2022 update on the actress!
Although Alyson hasn’t made many appearances on the small screen as of late, fans of the actress can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that our good sis is out here living her best life.
While Alyson hasn’t taken on many major roles since How I Met Your Mother came to an end, she’s definitely been working. In 2018, she starred as Dr. Ann Possible in the live remake of Disney’s Kim Possible. Later, she picked up a leading role in Lifetime’s Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story.
Most recently, she was cast to appear in the upcoming film Dodie & Cheryl Get Hitched, alongside Mira Sorvino, per her profile on IMDb.
The film’s synopsis teases that the "off-beat" love story follows Dodie (played by Mira) and Cheryl (Alyson), “two small-town lesbians” who want to tie the knot despite the “ugly swell of hypocrisy with which they have to contend.”
Alyson also voices Claire Clancy in the animated children’s series Fancy Nancy and has hosted Penn & Teller: Fool Us since Season 3.
While she isn’t super active in the entertainment industry anymore, Alyson’s job as a full-time wife and mother of two keeps her busy. So, who is the American Pie actress married to? Read on to find out!
Meet Alyson Hannigan's husband and kids!
Alyson met fellow Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Alexis Denisof in 1999. Although he had a rule against dating his co-stars, he eventually made an exception for Alyson.
The two dated for four years before they tied the knot in Desert Hot Springs, Calif. in 2003.
The couple welcomed their eldest daughter, Satyana Marie, in March 2009. Alyson gave birth to their second daughter, Keeva Jane, three years later.
The family of four lived in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles before they listed the mansion for sale this summer. The Encino home, which was sold for a whopping $18 million, was previously a filming location for NBC’s This Is Us. According to Dirt, the Denisofs have since relocated to Santa Monica.