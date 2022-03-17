What Character Does Randall Park Voice in 'Human Resources'? Meet Pete the Logic Rock

Pete's level of sass is taken to the next level thanks to the voice of hilarious actor Randall Park. Randall is best known for playing family patriarch Louis Huang in the sitcom Fresh Off the Boat. However, he's also made appearances on series such as The Mindy Project, Community, and Veep.

In 2021, Randall also reprised his Ant Man and the Wasp role of agent Jimmy Woo in the Emmy-winning Marvel series WandaVision. Randall can also be seen alongside comedian Ali Wong in the Netflix original movie Always Be My Maybe. (Ali has also joined the cast of Human Resources as a pregnant human client named Becca.)