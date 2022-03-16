Hugh Jackman Voices an Alluring New Creature in Netflix's Adult Cartoon 'Human Resources'

“[On Big Mouth], we had written a Hugh Jackman penis that had, like, two lines, and Thandiwe [Newton] was recording and she was like, ‘Oh, we have to get Hugh to do this,’” Human Resources showrunner Kelly Galuska told Vanity Fair. Amazingly, voicing a talking penis was enough for Hugh to want to join the cast of Human Resources.

“I think he just had a fun time recording Big Mouth and was like, ‘Yeah, this sounds like something I’ve never done before,’” Kelly continued.