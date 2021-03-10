Chloë Sevigny Is Married and People Found out Literally a Year After the Wedding

Chloë and Sinisa, who is Serbian, welcomed their first child together in 2020, a son who they named Vanja. They have been diligent about keeping his face off social media and, it seems, they intend to raise him in as normal of an environment as possible. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sinisa and Chloë remained home and, with the help of Chloë's mom, took care of their child together rather than with a team of nannies.