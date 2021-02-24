Molly Burke Met Her Boyfriend by Swiping Right on Tinder

YouTube star Molly Burke has been open with her life for years educating people on what it's like to be a blind person in America. Her channel has given viewers a glimpse of what her life is like while breaking stereotypes. We've seen her do things we may all take for granted like wrap gifts, move, and doing her hair and makeup.

Plus, we've seen how close she is with her parents, and friends so we know how important those personal relationships are to her.