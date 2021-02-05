YouTube Star Yoatzi Speaks out After Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Arrested

Many loyal YouTube fans know two of the most popular influencers on the video platform — Louie Castro and Yoatzi Castro. The two are siblings who gained a huge following on YouTube and Instagram after the popularity of their “Story Time” videos where they detail wild events that have happened in their lives. One of the main reasons they are so appreciated on social media is because of their honesty and openness when it comes to their personal lives — including their romantic lives.

Yoatzi in particular has always been open and shared the happy and fun side of her relationship with her boyfriend, Jessie Andrade. However, lately she has opened up about some not-so-wonderful things that have been going on when the camera stops filming. So, what happened to Yoatzi? She gave some details to fans on her YouTube channel.

On Jan. 19, Jessie Andrade was arrested after he broke into Yoatzi's home in Watsonville, Calif. After a nine-hour standoff with police, Jessie finally surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody. The Watsonville Police Department released a video of the arrest, and a statement on what transpired via Instagram .

Yoatzi and Jessie welcomed a son into the world in 2016, however, the two called it quits in 2020. She discussed her painful break up on her YouTube channel in a video titled “ I’M HEALING.” However, what struck fans more was that, just a day after she posted the video, Jessie was arrested.

"Thank you all for all of the blessings, love, and support that is being sent to my family. Words can't explain how I felt during that moment, but I am beyond thankful that God and my grandparents in Heaven gave me the strength necessary to survive and protect my son. Your support means everything to me and my family during these crazy times," she wrote. "But we're all OK and things will get better..."

After news broke about her ex-boyfriend’s arrest, Yoatzi took to her social media to thank her fans for their support and also express how scared she felt during the incident.

A day before the arrest, Yoatzi posted a video talking about her breakup.

It could be a coincidence that the day before Yoatzi’s intense moment with her ex and the police, she happened to share a video on YouTube to her 697k followers about the details of her relationship, or it could have been the catalyst for his arrest.

While Yoatzi never actually mentioned her ex-boyfriend’s name in her "I'M HEALING..." video, she did discuss how tumultuous her recent breakup had gotten. In the 20-minute video, she said she wasn’t going into the major details but said, "It's been a very difficult time for me.”

Yoatzi said people in her inner circle had been telling her to cut ties with her ex for a long time. "So many people told me to run a long time ago... I could probably fill up a book of people who would tell me to leave. I just wasn't strong enough to leave..." she said. "I really wasn't strong enough mentally or emotionally."

"I am very, very proud of myself for finally getting out of a very, very toxic situation that I hope, one day, I can get to tell you guys about in detail," she continued. "Because it continues to be toxic. It's not easy to just walk away... In this particular situation that I'm going through, it continues to be toxic even though I left."