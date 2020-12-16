Who Is Louie Castro's Boyfriend? He's Been Featured on the Louie's Life Channel

With a YouTube channel filled with informative makeup tutorials, fashion looks, and funny vlogs, it's no wonder how Louie Castro aka Louie's Life has amassed a subscriber list of more than 2.64 million.

The 21-year-old influencer is known for giving his viewers the chisme, and he spills on everything from his plastic surgery operations to the inner details of his personal life.

Who is Louie Castro dating? He introduced his followers to his beau in 2020.