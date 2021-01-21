Yoatzi Castro's Ex-Boyfriend, Jessie Andrade, Was Arrested on Multiple Charges

Yoatzi Castro's Ex-Boyfriend, Jessie Andrade, Was Arrested on Multiple ChargesBy Shannon Raphael
Updated
Before Louie Castro aka Louie's Life ever began dishing out the "chisme" on his YouTube channel, his sister, Yoatzi Castro, developed a platform of her own.
Both siblings are known for their "Story Time" videos and for their lifestyle vlogs, and neither has shied away from sharing.
While Yoatzi often showed off the positive aspects of her relationship with long-term boyfriend Jessie Andrade, she's since opened up about what was really going on behind the scenes.
The two welcomed a son named Travis in October of 2016, and their relationship officially concluded at the end of 2020.
The influencer discussed her breakup at length for the first time in a vlog entitled "I'M HEALING." The video came out a day after her ex-boyfriend was arrested.
Why was Yoatzi Castro's ex-boyfriend arrested?
Though Yoatzi continued to feature Andrade in her videos until December of 2020, their relationship had begun to sour long before that. On Jan. 19, Andrade was arrested after he broke into Yoatzi's home in Watsonville, Calif.
A nine-hour standoff took place before Andrade officially surrendered to authorities. The Watsonville Police Department released a video of the arrest, and a statement on what transpired via Instagram.
"Jessie Andrade, 30, is now facing several charges, including felony criminal threats, brandishing of a firearm, felony burglary, violation of a domestic violence restraining order, and resisting/delaying his arrest," the Watsonville Police Department statement read.
According to the statement, Andrade broke into Yoatzi's home in the early morning hours on Jan. 19. He allegedly "pointed a gun at her, their 4-year-old son, and his ex-girlfriend's father. The victims were able to safely leave the residence and call the police."
When officers arrived at the residence, Andrade refused to exit, and "crisis negotiators spent hours attempting to convince the suspect to surrender."
He did leave the house at around 10:30 a.m., and he was arrested upon his exit. Any subsequent updates on the case and the arrest have not been publicly shared at this time. Following the harrowing experience, Yoatzi released a statement on her Instagram stories on Jan. 20.
"Thank you all for all of the blessings, love, and support that is being sent to my family. Words can't explain how I felt during that moment, but I am beyond thankful that God and my grandparents in Heaven gave me the strength necessary to survive and protect my son. Your support means everything to me and my family during these crazy times," she wrote. "But we're all OK and things will get better..."
She later posted a video on YouTube, where she discussed the end of her "toxic" relationship.
The influencer hinted at her "toxic" breakup in her return to YouTube.
Yoatzi never explicitly mentioned Andrade's name in her "I'M HEALING..." video, but she did discuss how tumultuous her recent breakup had gotten. She also did not comment on his arrest, but it's unclear if the video was filmed before it happened.
The 20-minute video was the first time that the vlogger had discussed her split at length, but she said that she wasn't going to divulge "crazy detail[s]" yet.
"It's been a very difficult time for me," Yoatzi said at the beginning.
She shared that she considered making a video when everything first went down, but she realized that she wanted to wait until she was in a clear head space.
Yoatzi said people in her inner circle had been telling her to cut ties with her ex for a long time.
"So many people told me to run a long time ago... I could probably fill up a book of people who would tell me to leave. I just wasn't strong enough to leave..." she said. "I really wasn't strong enough mentally or emotionally."
Though it took her a while to listen, she felt "proud" that she finally did.
"I am very, very proud of myself for finally getting out of a very, very toxic situation that I hope, one day, I can get to tell you guys about in detail," she continued. "Because it continues to be toxic. It's not easy to just walk away... In this particular situation, that I'm going through, it continues to be toxic even though I left."
But, the social media star is motivated to keep going because of her son, Travis.
"When I'm feeling, like, the worst of the worst, I remember about my baby, my son, and how I just want to continue to work hard and to give him the best life possible," she added.
She said that her ex often judged her parenting, and he wasn't supportive of her work ethic.
"This certain individual loves to make me feel like a horrible mom because I work all the time," Yoatzi said. "And, honestly, I don't even work all of the time."
Yoatzi said that she knew that her relationship was not in a good place for a long time, but she didn't realize how bad it was until she left.
"The worst part was being in that situation and knowing that it was so toxic, but you still stayed," she concluded in her video.
Before she signed off, Yoatzi said that she would share further details about what happened in the future.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.