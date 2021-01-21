Yoatzi Castro's Ex-Boyfriend, Jessie Andrade, Was Arrested on Multiple Charges

Before Louie Castro aka Louie's Life ever began dishing out the "chisme" on his YouTube channel, his sister, Yoatzi Castro, developed a platform of her own.

Both siblings are known for their "Story Time" videos and for their lifestyle vlogs, and neither has shied away from sharing.

While Yoatzi often showed off the positive aspects of her relationship with long-term boyfriend Jessie Andrade, she's since opened up about what was really going on behind the scenes.