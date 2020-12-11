Tommy Lister Jr. Was Born Blind in One Eye, but He Didn't Let That Slow Him Down

Although he hasn't been in the ring for years, Tommy "Tiny" Lister Jr. still has a soft spot in the hearts of many wrestling fans. The wrestler and actor was famous for being one of Hulk Hogan's greatest nemeses, and the two even faced off in the 1989 movie No Holds Barred.

Following the news of his death, which was made public on Dec. 10, there were also some fans who wondered whether wrestling had anything to do with Tommy's eye problems.