Joaquin Phoenix Keeps His Family Life as Private as He Can

Questions about Joaquin's kids have been raised recently due to his upcoming appearance in Ari Aster's mysterious new film titled Beau Is Afraid. The film sees Joaquin play the most successful entrepreneur ever and follows him through various stages of his life. On an initial poster for the film, a de-aged version of Joaquin can be seen. This led some to inquire if the child on the poster is actually Joaquin's son. However, the role is played by actor Armen Nahapetian — his uncanny resemblance to the actor may be a result of CGI.