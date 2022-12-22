Vegan Power Couple Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Reportedly Tied the Knot

On Sept. 27, 2020, Russian filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky, with whom Joaquin worked on the documentary Gunda, announced the couple's exciting news. He revealed that Rooney and Joaquin had welcomed their first child together during an appearance at the Zurich Film Festival. "He just got a baby, by the way," Victor confirmed. "A beautiful son called River."

Yes, the couple named their son after Joaquin's late older brother, actor River Phoenix.