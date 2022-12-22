Meet English Actor Charlie Cox's Wife, Samantha Thomas
Most of us can agree that English actors have been making major waves in the entertainment industry — from Kate Winslet to Daniel Ezra. And as the entertainment world continues to go around, Charlie Cox is the latest actor of English descent to cement his place in the Hollywood circuit.
Charlie has earned over 40 acting credits in projects including Daredevil from 2015 to 2018, 2013’s Legacy, 2004’s The Merchant of Venice, and much more.
In fact, Charlie’s latest project is titled Treason, a forthcoming thriller series on Netflix that highlights Adam Lawrence (Charlie), an M16 agent with a sketchy past who has his current life in order. However, once Adam's past catches up with him, he begins to question everyone and everything in his life.
Aside from the spotlight now being shined on Charlie’s career, fans want to know more about his private life, in particular, his romantic life. So, who is Charlie Cox’s wife? Here are the details on his main squeeze.
Charlie Cox is currently married to Samantha Thomas, a TV producer with an extensive resume.
We can officially put Charlie on the list of attractive actors that are taken. In case you’ve been MIA, Charlie has been off the market for quite some time.
Charlie jumped the broom with TV producer Samantha Thomas in September 2018, per IMDb.
At this time, the precise timeline of their relationship is known, but GlamourBuff reports that the pair started dating in 2015.
Like her beau, Samantha is a creative at heart, with the talent sprinkling her magic in the TV production lane for shows ranging from Netflix’s Luke Cage in 2017 to 2018 and 2021's Kin.
GlamourBuff shares that the pair actually worked together in the past at Marvel Studios when Charlie was cast in Daredevil.
Charlie Cox and Samantha Thomas have a small brood.
Per GlamourBuff, Charlie and Samantha share two children, a daughter and a son, born in 2016 and February 2020, respectively.
Interestingly, it appears that the couple is extremely partial to privacy. Aside from the details about the start of their romance, the couple likes to announce the news on their terms — as it should be!
In September 2016, People shared that Charlie announced he and Samantha — who was his girlfriend at the time — were expecting their first child “very soon” in Toronto at a Fan Expo.
“I kind of feel like I’m putting you on the spot here,” Charlie reportedly told panel moderator and Marvel Entertainment chief creative officer Joe Quesada, via People. “But one of the things [my girlfriend] said to me before I left was, ‘If you see Joe, you have to convince him to do a Baby Daredevil drawing for us.’”
Fast-forward to February 2020, Charlie also spilled the beans about the couple’s second pregnancy. During an interview with Comic Book’s Adam Barnhardt — via GlamourBuff — Charlie was asked about keeping busy during the COVID-19 pandemic to which he broke the pregnancy news.
“I am,” Charlie said per the outlet. “I have a newborn. So, my wife gave birth when all of this started, about a month ago."
Treason will be available to stream on Netflix on Dec 26, 2022.