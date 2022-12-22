Meet English Actor Charlie Cox's Wife, Samantha Thomas

Most of us can agree that English actors have been making major waves in the entertainment industry — from Kate Winslet to Daniel Ezra. And as the entertainment world continues to go around, Charlie Cox is the latest actor of English descent to cement his place in the Hollywood circuit.

Charlie has earned over 40 acting credits in projects including Daredevil from 2015 to 2018, 2013’s Legacy, 2004’s The Merchant of Venice, and much more.