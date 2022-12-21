Is Star-Studded Religious Commune Drama 'Women Talking' Based on a Book?

Shockingly (or un-shockingly, depending on how you look at it), Women Talking is based on true events that occurred between 2005 and 2009 in an isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia, called Manitoba Colony, per The New Yorker.

More than 100 women and girls were raped in their own homes by men in the community. Because they were sedated with "a cow anesthetic made from belladonna," the women and girls could hardly remember the vile attacks. They would wake up in the morning to find blood in their beds and bruises on their skin.